QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 53,543 Shares

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 30,573 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $531,053.01.

On Monday, October 4th, Douglas Valenti sold 15,105 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $262,373.85.

On Friday, October 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 31,509 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $563,065.83.

On Monday, September 20th, Douglas Valenti sold 22,563 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $395,980.65.

On Thursday, September 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99.

QNST stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $803.87 million, a P/E ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,844,000 after buying an additional 180,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,717,000 after buying an additional 122,278 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,609,000 after buying an additional 49,360 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 78,856 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after buying an additional 123,967 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

