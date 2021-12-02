Kevin C. Tang Sells 177,545 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $664,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $3.59 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. Research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

