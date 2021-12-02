Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Purchases 6,999 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.42 per share, with a total value of $499,868.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. bought 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,899.90.

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. bought 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,898.08.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Istar Inc. bought 6,872 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,869.28.

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $499,947.70.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,006.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. bought 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,914.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. bought 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. bought 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00.

SAFE opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.51. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.01 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of -0.31.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $9,935,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 122.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

