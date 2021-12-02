Thomas Tu Sells 5,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $438,400.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $414,300.00.

Shares of NARI opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 308.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 48.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

