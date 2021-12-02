F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp Purchases 125,000 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FXLV opened at $9.39 on Thursday. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. Strs Ohio bought a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

