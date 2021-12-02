CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives C$34.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIX shares. TD Securities lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIX opened at C$27.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.62. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$14.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.88. The firm has a market cap of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$661.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.5900002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.