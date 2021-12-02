Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.27.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 1.54. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%. The company had revenue of $388.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.