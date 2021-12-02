Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

KDNY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $691.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 1,215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,010,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $912,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 712.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 134,625 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,412,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 309,154 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 102.4% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 416,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 210,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

