Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Up 57.1% in November

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 67,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. FMR LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $1,495,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $30.77 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Separately, New Street Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

