Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSIB. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ TSIB opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.