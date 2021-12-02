China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,086,000 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the October 31st total of 3,209,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 391.2 days.

OTCMKTS CRWOF opened at $0.47 on Thursday. China Railway Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

