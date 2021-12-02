China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,086,000 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the October 31st total of 3,209,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 391.2 days.
OTCMKTS CRWOF opened at $0.47 on Thursday. China Railway Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.
China Railway Group Company Profile
