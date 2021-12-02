DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Keith Yandell Sells 9,444 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 9,444 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $1,718,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $2,458,115.21.

NYSE DASH opened at $161.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.77. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.05.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

