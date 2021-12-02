Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Staffan Encrantz Buys 214,606 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 214,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,807,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Staffan Encrantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Staffan Encrantz acquired 86,454 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,629,657.90.

On Monday, October 18th, Staffan Encrantz bought 527,048 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29. Sight Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

