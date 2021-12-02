Canaccord Genuity Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $360.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.26.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $311.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.80. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total transaction of $1,858,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,879 shares of company stock valued at $281,107,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $46,856,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $2,506,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

