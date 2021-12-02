Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $751 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.40 million.

NYSE MCW opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.82. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2,047.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 230,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,894.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 60,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth about $676,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

