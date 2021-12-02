Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Cut to $163.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $165.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.62.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $142.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Marriott International by 11.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

