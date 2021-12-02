Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Cut to $163.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $165.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.62.
NASDAQ:MAR opened at $142.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.41.
In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Marriott International by 11.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.