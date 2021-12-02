Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.450-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.850 EPS.

Shares of FRT opened at $121.14 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

