TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the October 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,981,000. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,090,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

