First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK) were down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.59 and last traded at $44.63. Approximately 9,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 42,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.