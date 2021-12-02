Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.22 and last traded at $29.34. 3,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 12,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95.

