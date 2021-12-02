Morgan Stanley Lowers U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to Equal Weight

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James began coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $7.34 on Thursday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $370.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922 in the last three months. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

