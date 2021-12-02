DEXTools Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95,163.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $59.71 million and approximately $95,163.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00236676 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00086523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,953,255 coins and its circulating supply is 102,127,930 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.