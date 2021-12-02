Flamingo Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $79.14 million and approximately $20.86 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00063779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00071468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00095058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.81 or 0.07961426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,624.73 or 0.99896421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021493 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

