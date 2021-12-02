London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6,502.00

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6,502 ($84.95) and last traded at GBX 6,502 ($84.95), with a volume of 2023297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,870 ($89.76).

Several equities analysts have commented on LSEG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($134.57) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,295.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,621.74. The firm has a market cap of £36.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,680 ($87.27) per share, with a total value of £334,000 ($436,373.14).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

