Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.71 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $166.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

