Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 6,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 404,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $765.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. Analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.