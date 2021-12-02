AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,381.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.45. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $38.36.

