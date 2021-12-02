Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Lowered by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,875 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after buying an additional 365,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 23,904 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

