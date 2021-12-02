Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.42

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 2655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.87 million. Analysts expect that Weber Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEBR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at about $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at about $13,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at about $4,420,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

