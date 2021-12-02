CoinLoan Tops One Day Trading Volume of $308,981.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $40.60 million and $308,981.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One CoinLoan coin can now be purchased for about $20.82 or 0.00036727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00063779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00071468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00095058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.81 or 0.07961426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,624.73 or 0.99896421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021493 BTC.

CoinLoan Coin Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

