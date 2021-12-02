Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Insider John W. Martin Buys 47,487 Shares

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) insider John W. Martin purchased 47,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £199,920.27 ($261,197.11).

Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 435.60 ($5.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 480.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 504.48. The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.89. Countryside Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 392.80 ($5.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 536.50 ($7.01).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

