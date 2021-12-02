Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $120,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,019 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

