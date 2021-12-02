VAULT Price Reaches $6.16 on Major Exchanges (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $1,516.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $6.16 or 0.00010866 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VAULT has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00063779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00071468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00095058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.81 or 0.07961426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,624.73 or 0.99896421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021493 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,882 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

