Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,382 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Lands’ End worth $20,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 29.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 119,633.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of LE opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $723.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.71.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $384.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

