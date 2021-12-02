Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0459 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $74.45 million and $12.72 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.25 or 0.00361803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,717,030,050 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,224,694 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

