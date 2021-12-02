General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.19

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.19 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $12.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $189.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.