Attila Market Capitalization Reaches $11.32 Million (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Attila has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. Attila has a total market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $129,570.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

