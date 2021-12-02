Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Up 58.4% in November

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the October 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 190.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZFSVF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.10.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $415.10 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $383.00 and a twelve month high of $453.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $429.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.73.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

