Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Short Interest Update

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the October 31st total of 629,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ANGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

NASDAQ ANGN opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. Angion Biomedica has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Angion Biomedica will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Angion Biomedica by 98.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 46.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.