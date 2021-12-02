Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the October 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 329,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

ARVN opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.68. Arvinas has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,522,358 over the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 66.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 80.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after buying an additional 109,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

