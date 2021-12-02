Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mitie Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitie Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitie Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Mitie Group stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

