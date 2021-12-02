1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Up 47.1% in November

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,257.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the third quarter worth $1,856,000. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 245,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 59,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOW stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 million, a P/E ratio of 94.46 and a beta of 0.74. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 3.94%.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

