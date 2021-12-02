Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 target price (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.78.

Shares of BNS opened at C$82.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$100.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$80.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.92. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$64.71 and a 52-week high of C$83.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

