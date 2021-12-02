Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLAY. Truist raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 161,255 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.