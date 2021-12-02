Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TLYS. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.76 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tilly’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Tilly’s by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Tilly’s by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 360,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 103,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.