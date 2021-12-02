Analysts Set Expectations for MiNK Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

INKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of INKT opened at $11.68 on Thursday. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $22.16.

