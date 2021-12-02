William Penn Bancorp (WMPN) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ: WMPN) is one of 38 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare William Penn Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp 15.36% 2.30% 0.53% William Penn Bancorp Competitors 23.98% 9.29% 1.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for William Penn Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 William Penn Bancorp Competitors 114 433 253 16 2.21

William Penn Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.14%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 1.17%. Given William Penn Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe William Penn Bancorp is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million $3.78 million 23.47 William Penn Bancorp Competitors $146.25 million $15.72 million 16.22

William Penn Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp. William Penn Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

William Penn Bancorp rivals beat William Penn Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

