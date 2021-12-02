Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Position Reduced by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,932 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.64% of Livent worth $23,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.67, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Livent Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $33.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

