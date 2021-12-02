Ellevest Inc. Purchases 469 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Kroger by 709.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

KR stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

