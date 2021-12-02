Ellevest Inc. Has $277,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,908 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,584,000 after buying an additional 293,413 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,710,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,160,000 after buying an additional 227,138 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $114.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.58 and a 52 week high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

